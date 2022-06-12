Rowers set off on race around Britain to gather coastal data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rowers set off on race around Britain to gather coastal data

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 3.16pm Updated: June 12 2022, 6.38pm
Crew from team Albatross, including Olympic rower Andrew Triggs Hodge, centre, leave the GB Row Challenge start point at St Katharine Docks in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Three rowing teams have set off on a race around Great Britain in a bid to gather the largest collection of marine scientific data from rowing boats.

The GB Row Challenge will see three teams – Albatross, All Systems Row and Sea Legs – circumnavigate Britain while collecting data from coastal waters.

Their aim is to paint a picture of the ecosystem of Britain’s coast while inspiring young people in the UK to see how sport can nurture life skills.

The teams set off on their journey from Tower Bridge on Sunday, with three-time Olympic champion Andrew Triggs Hodge among the competitors.

“What we’re hoping is lots of people want to do it next year, because I’m not going to do it next year!” William de Laszlo, GB Row founder, said.

“Then we’ve got another set of data, and then you’ve got this really amazing compare and contrast: are our UK waters getting worse or are they getting better?

“Portsmouth University are hoping this is going to move into policy change within UK waters to clean up our seas.”

GB Row Challenge
Crew from team All Systems Row approach the start point of the GB Row Challenge on the River Thames in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The data will focus on microplastics, underwater noise, environmental DNA, salinity and temperature, with researchers from the University of Portsmouth analysing the samples over at least a four-year period.The teams will compete not just against one another, but also against complex tides and the changeable British weather.

The first GB Row Challenge took place in 2005. This year, schools and businesses will get involved by participating in a virtual indoor rowing challenge of their own, following the teams online and learning about the work that the University of Portsmouth is doing.

