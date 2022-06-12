Ghostbusters superfan, 8, with heart condition, enjoys dream day out in Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ghostbusters superfan, 8, with heart condition, enjoys dream day out in Leeds

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 4.34pm Updated: June 12 2022, 5.46pm
Ghostbusters superfan George Hinkins, who has a serious heart condition, makes his way to search Leeds Central Library for ‘ghosts’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ghostbusters superfan George Hinkins, who has a serious heart condition, makes his way to search Leeds Central Library for ‘ghosts’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Ghostbusters superfan who has a congenital heart disease enjoyed a dream day out as he hunted ghouls at a library in Leeds.

George Hinkins, eight, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, lives with Ebstein’s anomaly, a rare form of congenital heart disease which means he was born with half a working heart.

George is often unable to join in with his peers as a result, but found positivity through the Ghostbusters films – and on Sunday he was able to live his dream.

Make a Wish Ghostbusters day
Ghostbusters superfan George Hinkins makes his way to search Leeds Central Library (Danny Lawson/PA)

With the help of Make-A-Wish UK and a supportive community, George was driven to Leeds Central Library in the film’s famous Ecto-1 vehicle alongside a group of local Ghostbusters volunteers.

He and his family were given a police escort into Leeds, where George was met with a guard of honour from local police, before enacting a scene in the library, which had been decked out in a spooky fashion.

The young ghoul hunter led four other Ghostbusters through the library in search of paranormal activity, before capturing a ghost, taking it to West Yorkshire Police and receiving a certificate of thanks from the mayor.

Make a Wish Ghostbusters day
Police escort the Ghostbusters vehicle Ecto-1 (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Any parents who have a child with an illness or a disability, especially a disability like George’s heart condition, life can be difficult for them,” George’s mother Jane Hinkins, 46, told the PA news agency.

“Everything he does is a little bit harder than it is for somebody else – with only half his heart and low oxygen levels.

“Today has given him so much confidence – he just turned up and jumped out of the Ecto-1 in front of loads of people… and just strolled up to the Mayor of Leeds at the door of the library and was shaking hands.

“It’s really made us grateful and it makes you feel that you’re not alone. So many people have come together to recognise what he’s been through but also what families like us go through.

“It’s given us something that George will take with him for the rest of his life.”

Make a Wish Ghostbusters day
Ghostbusters superfan George Hinkins (Danny Lawson/PA)

Joanne Porter, content manager at Make-A-Wish UK, told PA: “We’ve all had a phenomenal day.

“We’re just blown away by the number of people who gave their time and their venue and gifts to make George and his family extremely happy.

“Memories that will stay with all of us, I think, for a very long time.”

Ms Porter pointed to the support of local community members and businesses who donated their services for free to make George’s wish come true.

She said: “It means that our own budget was minimal, which means that we as a charity can grant more wishes for other children, and that’s what we’re about.

“We’ve got so many more children that we need to reach with a wish.

“I hope by seeing this magic, more people are inspired to support us and to refer children to us for wishes.”

To find out more about George’s wish and the work of Make-A-Wish, visit www.make-a-wish.org.uk/news/georges-wish-to-be-a-ghostbuster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]