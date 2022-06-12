Kevin De Bruyne determined not to let level drop despite burnout fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin De Bruyne determined not to let level drop despite burnout fears

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 10.32pm
Kevin De Bruyne faces a taxing workload for Manchester City and Belgium next season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne faces a taxing workload for Manchester City and Belgium next season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne has promised to maintain his high standards at Manchester City next season, despite his workload being increased by a winter World Cup.

The 30-year-old midfielder could potentially play close to 80 games next season if Belgium and City were to go all the way in every competition.

De Bruyne criticised the Nations League last week, saying four matches in 10 days at the end of a long season was “asking for trouble” and that he had not had a holiday “for eight or nine years”.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Kevin De Bruyne played his final game of the season as Belgium drew 1-1 with Wales in the Nations League on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

Wales captain Gareth Bale referenced De Bruyne’s potential 79-game season next term in saying that “crazy” demands on players were sparking burnout fears.

But De Bruyne, who has won 10 trophies at City and been in the PFA Premier League team of the year for the last three seasons, said: “The last 10 years have been unbelievable for me.

“I don’t know what I can do to be better. I just have to do what I need to do for my job at City and Belgium.

“The level was good and I am going to try and do the same.”

Wales Press Conference and Training – Vale Resort – Friday June 10th
Gareth Bale referenced Kevin De Bruyne’s potential workload next season before Saturday’s Wales-Belgium game (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale, speaking ahead of the Wales-Belgium Nations League game on Saturday, called for football’s authorities to act now over reducing the number of games or face the consequences.

The former Real Madrid star said “people’s bodies can’t deal with that sort of calendar year after year”.

De Bruyne, however, remains philosophical about the situation, saying: “It is what it is. Obviously when people ask me a question I will give you my honest answer.

“People will take it good or bad. I don’t care. I know nothing is going to change.

“Even with what I have said, I have played three games at the top of my physical level and I’m probably one of the only ones with Axel (Witsel) who has played these three games for Belgium.

“So physically I am fine. But it just doesn’t make any sense.”

De Bruyne has been excused from Belgium’s final game of the season, away to Poland in the Nations League on Wednesday.

But, after a short summer break, he will return to City for pre-season training and continue the quest for more silverware at the Etihad Stadium.

He said: “You are never going to play 79 games. It’s not possible.

“But it’s not only playing games, it’s the training, it’s the travelling, it’s everything.

“Sometimes you go away and travel, but you do not play.

“That is even exhausting. In the end you have to take it like it is.”

