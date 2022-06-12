Rory McIlroy retains RBC Canadian Open title with superb final round of 62

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy retains RBC Canadian Open title with superb final round of 62

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 11.04pm Updated: June 13 2022, 12.06am
Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title – before taking aim at rebel series chief Greg Norman (Frank Gunn/AP)
Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title – before taking aim at rebel series chief Greg Norman.

McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau, hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under and land his 21st PGA Tour crown.

That is one more than Norman, the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, whose maiden tournament finished on Saturday. The PGA Tour has suspended its members who teed off in the event at Centurion Club.

“This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time,” McIlroy said on CBS after his victory at St George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

“Twenty first PGA Tour win, one more than someone else, that gave me a little extra incentive today and happy to get it done.”

Finau closed with a 64, as did Justin Thomas, who was third on 15 under, while Justin Rose hit the best round of the day, a 10-under 60 earning him a share of fourth place, a shot further back.

McIlroy finished with back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th, having dropped shots at the 13th and 16th.

He added: “It’s incredible, playing with Tony and JT (Thomas) today, two of the top players in the world and all of just playing the way we did.”

Victory was the Northern Irishman’s first of the year and he said: “I think after Covid I just needed a complete reset, sort of rededicated myself to the game a little bit, sort of realised what made me happy and this makes me happy.”

Rose, who finished in a tie for fourth with Sam Burns, had been on track to break 60 only to bogey the last in a round which featured three eagles and seven birdies.

