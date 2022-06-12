‘Mental health patients still treated far from home in inhumane practice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Mental health patients still treated far from home in inhumane practice’

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 12.02am
Mental health patients are still being sent miles from home for treatment, the Royal College of Psychiatrists said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mental health patients are still being sent miles from home for treatment, the Royal College of Psychiatrists said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The “inhumane” practice of sending mental health patients hundreds of miles away from home for treatment must end, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has said.

A failure to stop so-called inappropriate out-of-area placements has been branded “a scandal” by the college, adding the approach is costing the NHS millions of pounds each year which could be better spent.

A report in 2016 from the independent Mental Health Taskforce to the NHS in England stated that by 2020/21 out-of-area placements would essentially be eliminated for acute mental health care for adults.

The data, which relates only to acute mental health admissions among adults,  also shows almost three-quarters (71%) of placements that ended over that time lasted for 15 or more nights, while 40% lasted for 31 or more nights, according to the college.

It said being far from home, and without friends and family able to visit, can leave patients feeling isolated and emotionally distressed with long-lasting consequences for their mental health.

The college said the health service spent £102 million on inappropriate out-of-area placements last year, adding that was equivalent to the cost of the annual salary of over 900 consultant psychiatrists.

A lack of properly staffed beds or alternative specialist intensive provision locally are contributing factors to the continuation of the practice, the college said.

Dr Adrian James, college president, said: “The failure to eliminate inappropriate out-of-area placements is a scandal. It is inhumane and is costing the NHS millions of pounds each year that could be spent helping patients get better.

“No-one with a mental illness should have to travel hundreds of miles away from home to get the treatment they desperately need. The health and social care system, both on a national and local level, must urgently come together and make sure no-one ever has to.

“We need to understand what is driving this unacceptable practice in different parts of the country and invest in local, properly staffed beds, alternatives to admission, and follow-up care in the community. Central to this is Government backing to address the workforce crisis that continues to plague mental health services.”

Sean Duggan chief executive of the NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network, said the NHS is “contending with a rise in demand for people requiring support for their mental health against a backdrop of fewer dedicated beds”.

He said health leaders “continue to be dismayed that of the 48 new hospital building projects promised by the Government, only two are for mental healthcare”.

He called for the NHS to be given “the staff and estates it needs to get progress on eradicating ou-of-area placements back on track”.

He added: “Mental health providers want more honesty and transparency about the problem, which a new target for eradicating out of area placements could facilitate.”

Tom Quinn, from UK eating disorder charity Beat, said: “It’s unacceptable that people are still being sent miles away from home for mental health treatment, over a year since the Government pledged to end this inappropriate practice.”

He called on the Government and NHS England to “develop a fully-funded mental health recovery plan”, to include “addressing gaps in the workforce and ensuring that frontline staff have the resources they need to help every patient”.

The Department of Health and Social Care said Covid-related pressures had contributed to services missing the 2021 target.

A spokeswoman said: “Everyone should have access to safe, appropriate mental health care and we recognise the impact that receiving care far away from loved ones can have.

“That’s why we are investing an extra £2.3 billion per year to transform NHS mental health services by 2024, meaning more people will be able to receive care as close to home as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier