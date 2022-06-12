Grenfell in numbers on fifth anniversary of fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grenfell in numbers on fifth anniversary of fire

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 12.03am Updated: June 13 2022, 6.42am
Grenfell survivors and bereaved family members are marking the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 72 people on June 14 2017 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Grenfell survivors and bereaved family members are marking the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 72 people on June 14 2017 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In the five years since the Grenfell Tower fire, there have been four housing secretaries, three evacuated families are still awaiting permanent homes, and two phases of a public inquiry into the tragedy.

Grenfell survivors and bereaved family members will mark the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 72 people on June 14 2017.

That poignant number is being displayed around North Kensington on green hearts, which have become a symbol of the tragedy.

It is the one statistic that will forever be associated with the fire.

Grenfell Tower inquiry
It is five years since the Grenfell Tower disaster (Nicholas. T. Ansell/PA)

Here, the PA news agency breaks down the other statistics behind the tragedy and its aftermath.

– The response since the fire

£5.1 billion – funding promised by the Government to replace unsafe cladding in all buildings over 18m in height in England, made up of £3.5 billion promised in 2021, and £1.6 billion promised in 2020.

201 – households needed rehoming after the fire. Three of these are still in temporary homes, according to the the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

1,826 – days in the five years since the fire took place.

486 – buildings over 18m tall that were identified as having Grenfell-style cladding on them.

58 – buildings over 18m tall that have yet to have their cladding removed as of May 2022.

1,149 – buildings in London that require emergency measures such as waking watches due to fire safety issues.

Four housing secretaries (now known as Levelling Up)
Michael Gove
2021 to 2022
Robert Jenrick
2019 to 2021
James Brokenshire
2018 to 2019
Sajid Javid
2018

– Rehousing of survivors:

As of June 8:

Three – families in temporary homes.

198 – households in permanent homes.

£406 million – approximate amount spent by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea on its response and recovery efforts as of May of last year.

– Public inquiry

1,730 – days since the opening of the Grenfell inquiry.

644 – the total number of core participants in the inquiry, including civil servants, politicians and survivors.

£149 million – amount spent by the inquiry as of March 2022. According to figures obtained by The Guardian, the overall cost – including legal fees not covered by the inquiry – is on course to exceed a quarter of a billion pounds.

96 – the number of people who former Department for Communities and Local Government secretary Lord Pickles said died in the Grenfell fire during his testimony to the inquiry.

