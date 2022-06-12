Humans are smarter eaters than previously thought, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Humans are smarter eaters than previously thought, study suggests

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 12.04am
Humans are smarter eaters than previously thought, study suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Humans are smarter eaters than previously thought, study suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)

People may be smarter eaters than previously thought, as new research reveals they choose the right-size portions of high calorie foods.

Research has revealed that humans moderate the size of energy-rich meals they consume.

The findings, led by the University of Bristol, revisit the long-held belief that humans are prone to eating the same amount of food (in weight) regardless of whether it is energy-rich or energy-poor.

Researchers suggest the study is especially significant as it challenges a common view among scientists that people have the tendency to overeat high-calorie foods.

This idea stems from previous studies which manipulated the energy content of foods or meals to create low and high-energy versions.

People were not told whether they were eating a low or a high-energy version, and findings showed they tended to eat meals of the same weight, resulting in greater calorie intake with the high-energy version.

Lead author Annika Flynn, doctoral researcher in nutrition and behaviour at the University of Bristol, said: “For years we’ve believed that humans mindlessly overeat energy-rich meals.

“Remarkably, this study indicates a degree of nutritional intelligence whereby humans manage to adjust the amount they consume of high-energy density options.”

The new study looked at data from a trial using normal, everyday meals with different energy densities, such as a chicken salad sandwich with fig roll biscuits or porridge with blueberries and almonds.

The trial involved 20 healthy adults who temporarily lived in a hospital ward where they were served a variety of meals for four weeks.

Researchers calculated the calories, grams, and energy density (calories per gram) for every meal each participant consumed.

Surprisingly they found that with greater energy density a turning point was observed whereby people start to respond to increases in calories by reducing the size of the meals they consume.

This suggests a previously unrecognised sensitivity to the energy content of the meals people were eating, the researchers say.

Ms Flynn said: “For instance, people ate smaller portions of a creamy cheese pasta dish, which is an energy-rich meal, than a salad with lots of different vegetables which is relatively energy-poor.”

Co-author Jeff Brunstrom, professor of experimental psychology at the University of Bristol, said: “This research gives added weight to the idea humans aren’t passive overeaters after all, but show the discerning ability to moderate how much of an energy-rich meal they consume.

“This work is particularly exciting as it reveals a hidden complexity to how humans interact with modern energy-rich foods, something we’ve been referring to as ‘nutritional intelligence’.

“What this tells us is we don’t seem to passively overconsume these foods and so the reason why they are associated with obesity is more nuanced than previously thought.

“For now, at least this offers a new perspective on a longstanding issue and it opens the door to a range of important new questions and avenues for future research.”

The findings are published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

