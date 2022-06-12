Study aims to improve tests to predict antibiotic resistance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Study aims to improve tests to predict antibiotic resistance

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 12.04am
The study aims to more accurately predict antibiotic resistance before it occurs in patients (Chris Ison/PA)
Researchers are hoping to better predict resistance to new antibiotics before it occurs in patients.

A new study led by researchers at Nottingham Trent University aims to improve the development of tests for antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

It is a global issue and leads to the failure of treatments like antibiotics.

Earlier this year, a study estimated that AMR caused 1.27 million deaths in 2019.

It occurs as microbes in bacterial infections develop ways to defend themselves from antimicrobials, and this leads to resistance.

The new study, funded by the Royal Society, aims to limit this resistance by enabling the selection of antibiotics which will successfully treat an infection.

Lead researcher Dr Alasdair Hubbard, an evolutionary microbiologist in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “Bacterial infections are becoming increasingly hard to treat due to resistance to at least one antibiotic.”

He added: “We need to get better at understanding and detecting antimicrobial resistance to enable clinicians to choose the right treatment options.

“This study will help us identify mutations which cause resistance to new antibiotic combinations before they arise in the clinic so that antimicrobial resistance can be detected and bacterial infections treated successfully.

“This will improve the development of diagnostic tests to predict antibiotic resistance and antibiotic selection, helping to limit the emergence of resistance.”

Current tests predict antimicrobial resistance through the detection of segments of DNA, which produce enzymes that result in antibiotic resistance.

However, mutations in the genes associated with resistance to antibiotics can result in a mismatch between predicted and actual antibiotic resistance, limiting the usefulness of these tests.

The research will involve identifying and characterising mutations which change the function of resistance genes.

Initially scientists will study resistance to the new antibiotic meropenem-vaborbactam, which has recently been introduced for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, of which E.coli is the primary cause.

They will produce mutations resulting in resistance to the antibiotic, which will in turn enable them to look at the effect of these mutations on growth, enzyme activity and resistance to other antibiotics.

