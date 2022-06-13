Two inmates on the run after escaping Leyhill Prison in Gloucestershire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two prisoners are on the run after escaping Leyhill Prison near Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police said the two men, Shawn Dibble, 44, and Carl Perry, 37, absconded from the open prison for men on Sunday evening.

Dibble, who is serving a sentence for “burglaries/theft/robberies”, is described as being 5 foot 9 inches, having a medium build and brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Bristol area.

Officers are trying to locate two #wanted men who absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Glos on Sunday evening. If you see Shawn Dibble or Carl Perry, don't approach them, but call 999. Full details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/amCaArafFS — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) June 12, 2022

Perry, who is serving a sentence for robberies, is described as 5 foot 9 inches, having a slim build and short brown hair at the sides and brown eyes.

He also has tattoos on both arms and is missing an upper front tooth. Perry has links to the Midlands region, police said.

The public is being warned not to approach Dibble or Perry but to call 999 immediately.