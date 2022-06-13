What the papers say – June 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers on Monday are led by Government plans to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Daily Telegraph reports European judges will be blocked from having the final say on Northern Ireland disputes under the new Bill.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'European judges to be stripped of protocol powers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/uHObhrz93b — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 12, 2022

The Guardian says the Government has been warned the legislation will damage UK investment.

Guardian front page, Monday 13 June 2022: Overriding Northern Irish deal will damage UK investment, warns CBI pic.twitter.com/hHqVdsPUqk — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 12, 2022

A “Tory rift” has been sparked over the controversial plans, according to The Independent and Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday June 13 https://t.co/l3We9haHAo pic.twitter.com/dSOuxqgfAk — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 12, 2022

Elsewhere, The Times says the Government is planning to force universities to reveal investment from ‘foreign actors’.

The Daily Express leads with Government sources vowing “nothing is off the table” when it comes to stopping planned strike action from rail unions.

The Sun says the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have banned the Duke of York from appearing in public at the Garter Day service in Windsor.

On tomorrow's front page: Charles and William BLOCK Prince Andrew’s plot to return to royal life after showdown talks with Queen https://t.co/m9Uj3B9Dnm pic.twitter.com/bP7f2owrEa — The Sun (@TheSun) June 12, 2022

Thirty-one individuals due to be deported to Rwanda on Tuesday have filed legal action to delay the fight, according to the Daily Mail and the i.

Monday’s i – “Rwanda flights may not get off the ground” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CjIbGKuyQV — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 12, 2022

Metro carries a tribute from the family of British soldier Jordan Gatley, who has been killed fighting for Ukraine.

The Daily Mirror says the PM is set to shelve plans to extend the free school meals scheme.

And the Daily Star reports an upcoming heatwave could be the “hottest ever”.