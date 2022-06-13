‘Proud day’ for Erling Haaland as he completes £51.1m move to Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Proud day’ for Erling Haaland as he completes £51.1m move to Manchester City

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 10.02am Updated: June 13 2022, 10.04am
Manchester City have completed the signing of Erling Haaland (David Inderlied/PA)
Manchester City have completed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City have completed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League champions announced last month they had agreed a deal with the German club after triggering the prolific Norway striker’s £51.1million release clause.

The 21-year-old has now signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium and will officially join Pep Guardiola’s squad on July 1.

Haaland, whose father Alf Inge played for City from 2000-03, is regarded as one of the hottest properties in the game after scoring 86 goals in 89 games in two-and-a-half seasons with Dortmund.

Haaland said: “This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons.

“You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

Erling Haaland is excited to play for Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland is excited to play for Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

The arrival of Haaland ends City’s long search for a specialist centre forward having failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

His first appearances for City could come in pre-season friendlies against Club America and Bayern Munich in the United States next month.

City then begin their next campaign when they face Liverpool in the Community Shield.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City.

“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system.

“His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep. This is a very exciting signing for our club.”

