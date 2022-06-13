Ex-farmer accused of wife’s killing ‘got away with murder’ for years, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-farmer accused of wife’s killing ‘got away with murder’ for years, court told

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 2.04pm
David Venables, 89, arrives at Worcester Crown Court, where he is accused of murdering his wife Brenda (Jacob King/PA)
David Venables, 89, arrives at Worcester Crown Court, where he is accused of murdering his wife Brenda (Jacob King/PA)

An 89-year-old retired pig farmer “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years after dumping his wife in a septic tank while having a “long-standing affair”, a court heard.

David Venables is alleged to have killed “prim and proper” Brenda Venables. Her remains were discovered in the underground chamber, in what was once a “rough”, overgrown and “secluded ” spot, 37 years after she vanished.

Michael Burrows QC, opening the prosecution case at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, said Venables had been in an on-off relationship with his mother’s former carer Lorraine Styles in the run-up to his wife’s disappearance.

Human remains found in septic tank
The cover of the septic tank at a house in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, where Ms Venables’ remains were recovered. (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The Crown alleged Venables, then 49, killed his wife, 48, and dumped her body in a septic tank in the grounds of “remote” Quaking House Farm, off Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, Worcestershire, where the couple had lived since 1961.

Mr Burrows said: “The truth, say the prosecution, is that it was David Venables who killed her.

“He wanted her out of the way: he wanted to resume his long-standing affair with another woman.

“He knew about the septic tank in its secluded location.

“It was for him almost the perfect hiding place.

“It meant he didn’t have to travel and risk being seen making a suspicious journey around the time of her disappearance or risk being seen disposing of her body somewhere else.

“And, of course, even if someone did think to look inside the tank, her body would be hidden from view.

“And for nearly 40 years, it was the perfect place and he got away with murder.”

The jury heard Venables’ affair with Ms Styles started “around 1967”, and continued on and off.

Mr Burrows said that by 1981, Ms Styles had “doubts again about David Venables’ feelings for her”, but that the farm owner rekindled the extramarital affair over that Christmas and New Year, just months before his wife vanished.

The Crown’s QC said Ms Styles, at that time, ended a relationship she was having with another man, “in reliance on what Mr Venables had said to her” about his romantic intentions

But “she noticed that David Venables did not mention his divorce, unless she brought the subject up and even then he made excuses”, added Mr Burrows.

Jurors heard Venables reported his wife missing at Worcester police station May 4 1982.

“He said he had awoken that morning and that his wife was not in bed nor in the house,” said Mr Burrows.

“He also said she had been depressed.”

A police investigation failed to find any trace of Mrs Venables, while “some people thought she had committed suicide”.

By 2019 Venables had sold the farm to his nephew, and it was in July that year that contractors, clearing out the septic tank, found bones including a human skull.

“DNA testing showed the remains were those of Brenda Venables,” said Mr Burrows.

The Crown’s QC added: “The prosecution say that it is beyond belief to suppose that Brenda Venables took her own life by climbing into the septic tank and that she somehow shifted the heavy lid and put it back in place above her so that there was no sign of any disturbance.”

He said: “The farm itself is in a remote location and the septic tank, itself, was in a very secluded area.

“Very few people knew about it.

“The prosecution say it is preposterous to suppose that Brenda Venables walked out of their house that night and was confronted by someone outside the house.

“Someone who just happened to be outside her home then and who attacked and killed her and hid her body in the septic tank, which was hidden from view and which so few people knew about.”

Venables, on bail, has been sitting in court wearing a suit and tie and earphones in order to follow proceedings, jurors have been told.

The pensioner, of Elgar Drive, Kempsey, denies murdering his wife between May 2 and May 5 1982, and the trial, scheduled to last six weeks, continues.

