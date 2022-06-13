Marcelo bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Marcelo bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 3.14pm Updated: June 13 2022, 3.16pm
Marcelo is leaving Real Madrid after 16 seasons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Marcelo is leaving Real Madrid after 16 seasons (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcelo fought back the tears as he bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid on Monday.

The Brazilian – the most decorated player in the club’s history – was honoured at a special tribute ceremony in recognition of his glittering 16-year spell with the Spanish giants.

The 34-year-old is leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month after winning 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and six LaLiga titles, during his time at the Bernabeu Stadium.

The club captain was presented with Real’s gold membership badge by president Florentino Perez and, although clearly touched, insisted it was a day for happiness rather than sadness.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast by the club’s media channels afterwards, the left-back said: “Today is the happiest day since I have been in Madrid because as I leave I realise that I have left a legacy.”

Marcelo, who will become a free agent next month, intends to continue playing and has been linked with Fenerbahce and Marseille.

Asked if he felt his service should have entitled him to another year with Real, he said: “I do not feel like a legend. There is no problem leaving Madrid.

Marcelo's successes included five Champions League wins
Marcelo’s successes included five Champions League wins (Adam Davy/PA)

“Life doesn’t end here. I am not going saying, ‘I wanted another year’.

“I am always going to support Real Madrid and together we have decided to leave it well, and through the front door, looking at everyone’s face.

“I did not want to stay for another year or two out of pity.”

Marcelo would not be drawn on where he might play next.

He said: “When we have something I will talk about it on Instagram!

“I am going to continue playing. I believe I can continue but I am not thinking much about the future (yet).

“The most difficult thing is to say goodbye. To put on this shirt has been the most beautiful.”

Perez also paid tribute to Marcelo, who made 545 appearances for Real in all competitions.

The president said: “It is going to be a day full of emotions. We wanted to pay a passionate tribute to our great captain. We speak of a legend, the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid.

“Dear Marcelo, you have accomplished all the dreams. You have won absolutely everything.

“You are without doubt one of the best full-backs in the history of world football, a unique player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]