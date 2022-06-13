Meghan helps girls with business pitches as guest coach for entrepreneur session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan helps girls with business pitches as guest coach for entrepreneur session

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 3.20pm Updated: June 13 2022, 7.18pm
Meghan with the Project Fearless students (Chris Allerton/Archewell/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex took on a role as a guest coach for a girls’ entrepreneurship course.

Meghan visited the Project Fearless initiative in Amsterdam in April while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

Photos shared by the Dutch non-profit organisation on Monday showed Meghan hugging a delighted young participant, and also cheering with her hand in the air in a team photo with the teenagers.

Meghan hugging one of the participants (Chris Allerton/Archewell/PA)

In another image, the duchess sits cross-legged in a discussion circle, and standing at a whiteboard.

The duchess said, in a statement released by Archewell: “Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience and tackle new challenges.”

Meghan visiting Project Fearless (Chris Allerton/Archewell/PA)

Project Fearless aims to give girls and non-binary youngsters aged nine to 14 the tools to succeed through after-school courses, including, among others, on climate science, skateboarding, kick-boxing and entrepreneurship.

It announced the duchess’ visit to mark its third birthday.

It described how former actress Meghan helped the students with their business pitches and “enthusiastically” took part in a group exercise on facing fears.

A team photo during Meghan’s session (Chris Allerton/Archewell/PA)

“Earlier this year, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined our first entrepreneurship course as a guest coach,” it said.

“During her visit, she gave the girls inspiring and encouraging feedback on their sustainable business pitches, and enthusiastically joined in with a group exercise on facing fears.”

The duchess chatting to some of the teenagers taking part (Chris Allerton/Archewell/PA)

Merida Miller, founder of Project Fearless, said: “The duchess’ visit was a brilliant way to celebrate the impact Project Fearless has made over the last three years, introducing the girls to an accessible role model who is making a difference and using her voice.”

