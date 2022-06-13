IFAB criticised for opting against trial of temporary concussion subs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IFAB criticised for opting against trial of temporary concussion subs

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 3.30pm Updated: June 13 2022, 4.08pm
Football’s lawmakers have been accused of taking a ‘blinkered’ approach to concussion (Nigel French/PA)
Football’s lawmakers have been accused of taking a “blinkered view” towards concussion by the wife of former England captain Dave Watson.

Watson, who won 65 England caps, is living with dementia and researchers in the United States last year identified abnormalities in his brain consistent with the progressive neurodegenerative disease CTE, which is associated with repeated blows to the head.

Watson’s wife Penny signed an open letter to football’s law-making body the International Football Association Board (IFAB), along with former players, union executives and medics, stating that the existing concussion protocols which only allow for additional permanent concussion substitutes failed to provide sufficient protection to players.

Dave Watson, pictured heading the ball in a match between England and Denmark, is suspected of having the progressive brain disease CTE
The signatories called for temporary concussion subs to be trialled, which would give medics an extended period of time to carry out an assessment on the player suspected of having concussion away from the pitch.

While the IFAB reconsidered the idea of temporary substitutions at its annual general meeting in Doha, it has decided to keep its focus on permanent concussion subs, with those trials extended until August 2023.

Penny Watson told the PA news agency: “It’s disappointing to hear that IFAB do not seem to listen to the suggestions and advice from those eminent people involved in the head injury debate.

“The pressure put on the medical teams and players to make snap decisions is enormous, especially with spectators watching everything and thanks to TV coverage thousands more.

Former England striker Alan Shearer signed the open letter to the IFAB
“Apart from anything else, medical clinical examinations should be conducted privately. I cannot understand this blinkered view.

“I was also disappointed that not a single question was posed about concussion at the press conference. This is not just an English problem, this is universal and relevant to anyone who plays football whatever country they ply their trade in.”

The Concussion Legacy Foundation branded the decision to reject temporary concussion subs “continued failed leadership”.

Its chief executive Dr Christopher Nowinski told the PA news agency: “To provide suboptimal medical care to professional footballers with possible brain injuries is baffling from all medical, ethical, and business perspectives.

“Next year we will again be forced to watch players with concussions inevitably remain in the game, which not only risks their careers and lives, but also sends a confusing and dangerous message to vulnerable youth football players, their parents, and coaches.”

The open letter to the IFAB, published earlier on Monday, was also signed by former players Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, plus the chief executive and chair of the Professional Footballers’ Association, Maheta Molango and John Mousinho.

But the IFAB said in a statement that its “members agreed that the trials should continue to focus on permanently removing any player with actual or possible concussion to ensure this player does not continue taking part in the match in question”.

Dr Willie Stewart, a consultant neuropathologist from the University of Glasgow and another signatory of the letter, has previously described football’s concussion protocols as “a shambles”.

Dr Stewart led the FIELD study which published research in 2019 showing professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched members of the population.

The IFAB formally ratified a permanent change in the laws of the game to allow up to five substitutions per match. The increase from three to five was initially introduced on a temporary basis in 2020 as a measure to assist with fixture congestion due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IFAB has also approved an increase in the maximum number of players allowed on the bench from 12 to 15.

If FIFA decide to take up this option for the World Cup finals later this year, it would mean coaches like England’s Gareth Southgate being able to call on any member of his 26-man squad rather than having to leave three out on every matchday, something he said had a detrimental effect on player morale at Euro 2020.

Jadon Sancho was one of three players in England's 26-man Euro 2020 squad who did not even make the bench for the opening match against Croatia last summer
The English FA brought forward a proposal to trial the use of body cameras for the protection of referees in grassroots football as part of an overall clampdown on bad player behaviour. It is understood the protocols and legal implications around such trials are being studied and invitations to trial the cameras could be just a matter of weeks away.

The IFAB also received a report on semi-automated offside technology. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the report was “very good” and “very promising” but stopped short of confirming its use for the World Cup in Qatar.

Trials of changes to the offside law, designed to give a greater advantage to the attacking player, are ongoing in youth competitions in Holland, Italy and Sweden, according to the chairman of FIFA’s referees’ committee Pierluigi Collina.

Competitions will also be invited to take part in trials of kick-ins to replace throw-ins.

