Documentary focusing on players’ loved ones not my cup of tea – Gareth Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Documentary focusing on players’ loved ones not my cup of tea – Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 3.40pm
Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Southgate says a prospective World Cup documentary focusing on players’ partners and loved ones is not his “cup of tea” as the England manager called the term WAG “disrespectful”.

Reports emerged over the weekend that some players’ partners had been approached to be part of a Netflix docu-series about their lives that would see them followed during the tournament in Qatar.

It is not an idea that sits well with England boss Southgate, whose World Cup preparations continue with Tuesday’s Nations League match against Hungary at Molineux.

“Well, not my cup of tea, really,” he said of the proposed documentary.

“I’d be surprised if the group of players we’ve got would have an interest in that because they’ve wanted to focus on football.

“The focus in Russia and last summer was all about the players and everything that they do. We’ve never had any issues.

“We like to involve the families. We think it’s important that the players’ partners…I actually think the term ‘WAGs’ is quite disrespectful. It’s their partners and family, so I don’t like the term.

The England team ahead of the Germany game
Gareth Southgate says the England team want to focus on football (Nick Potts/PA)

“But we want them to feel welcome, we invited them into the hotel when we could in Russia – mums, dads and kids.

“It’s a great feeling when you’ve the kids in especially, it changes the dynamic of the hotel. We couldn’t do that last year because of Covid.

“It’s one big family so I think everybody recognises that part of what we do has been very good over the last couple of years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier