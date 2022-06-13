War in Ukraine made me realise my problems were unimportant – Vitaliy Mykolenko

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

War in Ukraine made me realise my problems were unimportant – Vitaliy Mykolenko

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 5.12pm
Ukraine’s Vitaliy Mykolenko is ready to go against against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday evening (Brian Lawless/PA)
Vitaliy Mykolenko has admitted war in Ukraine has made him realise the problems he thought he had were unimportant.

The Everton defender is currently on international duty and is in line to face the Republic of Ireland in the Polish city of Lodz on Wednesday evening, his country’s fourth fixture in 11 days.

However, the aches and pains he has sustained during that run of games – as well as the disappointment of missing out on a trip to the World Cup finals following play-off defeat by Wales – after an ultimately successful battle against relegation from the Premier League pale into insignificance alongside the plight of his compatriots at home in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Mykolenko said: “I am feeling really good now. If the team was playing in Ukraine, it would be much better.

“It wasn’t that difficult a time for me. Before the war, I thought that my problems were the biggest and now I realise they are small problems.

“When the war started, I would only think about my country and my team and do my best.”

Mykolenko, who joined the Toffees from Dynamo Kyiv in January, is in regular contact with his family back at home and it is a source of relief that they are currently safe.

He said: “My parents stay in Kyiv now and we keep in touch with them. My friends and relatives are in different places in the country and we try to keep in touch with them, but it is not always possible.

“But I keep in touch with all of them and thank God they are safe now.”

Mykolenko is still settling into life on Merseyside, a process which has been made a little easier by Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference at he LKS Stadium, the 23-year-old revealed the part the now-injured Coleman had played in making him feel at home during his early days in England.

Asked about the Irishman, he said: “I will tell a short history. On December 31, I met this person on the first day of training.

“New Year’s Eve is for all Ukrainians a really great celebration. I was alone in the hotel and he wrote to me a message, ‘I will always be there for you and if you need some help, just write me and I will be there’.

“For this whole five months, he has always helped me and was there for me. He is a great person and a great captain.”

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov has had to deal with a bug which has swept through the camp and also has doubts over Roman Yaremchuk and Eduard Sobol.

