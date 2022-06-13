Boy, 14, questioned by police after pensioner dies following e-scooter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boy, 14, questioned by police after pensioner dies following e-scooter crash

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 5.22pm
Linda Davis, 71, who has died after being hit by an electric scooter. (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
A pensioner has died in hospital six days after she was hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy.

Nottinghamshire Police said 71-year-old Linda Davis, known to her family and friends as Lou, was in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when the collision involving a privately-owned electric scooter happened on the pavement at around 3.50pm on Thursday June 2.

She was taken to hospital but died last Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “The rider, a 14-year boy, remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.

“He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

“The police investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers.”

Detective Constable Emma Temple said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’d urge anyone who either witnessed this collision, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 441 of June 2.

