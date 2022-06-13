Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 5.32pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the Queen at Windsor Castle ahead of the annual Order of the Garter Service (Steve Solomons/PA)
The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.

The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.

Order of the Garter Service 2022
On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver shoes.

The Queen did not take part in the traditional procession of Garter Knights and Ladies through the grounds of the Berkshire castle.

Given her ongoing mobility issues, the decision was expected and in past years she has travelled by car to the place of worship.

She did attend the behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

It is the first time the Queen has been pictured since the four days of festivities celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

Order of the Garter Service 2022
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk in the procession ahead of the annual Order of the Garter Service (Matt Dunham/PA)

This year’s Garter Day was beset by an internal struggle after the disgraced Duke of York was forced to remain out of sight during the procession after a “family decision” was taken to limit his appearance to the lunch and investiture ceremony.

Camilla was in the procession for the first time having been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was also appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry as a Knight Companion and the honour prompted a noisy protest outside the castle walls by around 100 Stop the War activists who at one point chanted “Tony Blair war criminal”.

