Officer who searched for Gaia Pope said they were ‘crying out for help’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Officer who searched for Gaia Pope said they were ‘crying out for help’

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 8.24pm
Gaia Pope died of hypothermia (Dorset Police/PA)
Gaia Pope died of hypothermia (Dorset Police/PA)

A police officer who was tasked with searching for a vulnerable teenager the day after her disappearance has told a coroner he and his team were not given the support they needed to find her.

Pc Lee Lawrence was working as a response officer with Dorset Police on November 7 2017 when Gaia Pope-Sutherland went missing from her home in Swanage.

The 19-year-old was found 11 days later near Dancing Ledge, a clifftop, having died of hypothermia.

On November 8, Pc Lawrence and a small number of officers from the Purbeck area unit were told to search a 300-metre radius from the house of Ms Pope-Sutherland’s aunt, which was assumed at the time to be the last place she was seen.

It was later discovered she had last been seen in Manor Gardens.

Pc Lawrence told Dorset Coroner’s Court on Monday: “We were left to it, the Purbeck section, and there’s not a lot of us.

Gaia Pope inquest
Gaia Pope-Sutherland died in November 2017 (PA)

“It was a big ask for us to find Gaia that day.

“We were doing what we could but we were crying out for help,” he added.

“We were looking at each other and saying ‘we need more than this’. We knew there was something wrong.

“Unfortunately, it ended the way it did.”

Pc Lawrence said other officers had called for search teams but that none arrived until 24 hours later and that there was no management on the ground.

“We didn’t get the help we needed, even though we were asking for it,” he said.

He said it was more than a day later when he saw the first plain clothes officers in Wareham and said: “I remember clearly thinking ‘great, they’re taking this seriously now’.”

Gaia Pope missing
An appeal poster for missing teenager Gaia Pope in a window of Beales Department Stores in Poole (Rod Minchin/PA)

The day prior to him becoming involved in the search, Pc Lawrence had received a number of phone calls from Ms Pope-Sutherland and her family.

In the first call with Ms Pope-Sutherland he described her as speaking “fast” and “rambling”, and said he could not make sense of what she was telling him.

She made several unusual statements about people on a local street being “paedos” and saying she had raped somebody.

He hung up on her after she began calling him a “drag queen”.

“She started calling me ‘a drag queen’ and I hand on heart did not know what she was talking about,” Pc Lawrence said.

“I thought it was a hoax call.”

He later told a call handler to stop passing calls through to him from Ms Pope-Sutherland and her family, saying he believed they were “taking the piss”.

Gaia Pope missing
Police perform a fingertip search in the open space above the coast near to Swanage in Dorset by officers investigating the disappearance of Gaia Pope (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Asked whether he was concerned about Ms Pope-Sutherland’s mental health, he said: “Looking back at it now, it’s clear she was suffering, but at the time I had no idea what it was about.”

He denied any knowledge she was vulnerable or about any aspects of her past such as her being a rape survivor.

Statements from former Dorset Police constable Roan Doyle were read out by the coroner during the hearing.

Mr Doyle, who was the officer in the case and family liaison officer from November 8 until a few days later, revealed he had sent an email to an inspector “setting out his concerns over how the investigation was handled”.

In the note to Inspector Andy Keel, he wrote: “At some time shortly after 8am on November 8 2017 I was appointed as OIC (officer in the case).

“I immediately assessed there to be a high risk that Ms Pope-Sutherland had or would come to harm.

“I flagged this up on several occasions, made multiple requests for a police search adviser (POLSA) and requested that consideration be given for Dorset Search and Rescue and Police Air Service (NPAS) to search.

Gaia Pope missing
Gaia Pope’s body was found near Swanage (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It appeared to me at the time that, despite my repeated requests, that these were not being actioned.”

He also said a search of Manor Gardens, the last place Ms Pope-Sutherland was seen, was delayed because of a false belief that she had last been at her aunt Talia’s home address.

Ms Pope-Sutherland had left Talia’s house at about 3.30pm and visited the home of Rosemary Dinch, who saw her between 3.30pm and 4pm.

Ms Dinch said she was sweaty and not making sense and that she stripped down to her underwear before being convinced to get dressed. She then headed in the direction of the high street looking “panicked”.

Inspector Matthew Chutter, critical incident manager, also became concerned about the pace of the investigation early on, and told the coroner that a POLSA should have been deployed when “there was a significant intelligence change”.

“The place last seen for Gaia had changed. The understanding of Gaia had changed as well. Her needs and vulnerability and that she was probably in crisis,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier