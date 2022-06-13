Slovenia condemn England Under-21s to first Euros qualifying defeat for 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slovenia condemn England Under-21s to first Euros qualifying defeat for 11 years

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 9.56pm
Slovenia’s Mark Zabukovnik scored the crucial goal against England Under-21s (Martin Rickett/PA)
Slovenia stunned England Under-21s to condemn them to a first European qualifying defeat for 11 years.

Djed Spence’s first-minute own goal and Mark Zabukovnik’s header ended the Young Lions’ unbeaten run which stretched back to November 2011.

Monday’s 2-1 defeat in Huddersfield – despite Cameron Archer’s late reply – is their first qualifying loss since a 2-1 defeat to Belgium during their bid to reach Euro 2013.

Lee Carsley’s side have already reached next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania after three wins this month sealed top spot in Group G.

Defeat does not derail that progress but reminds the Young Lions they are not infallible and underlines Carsley still has work to do with a group who came together for the first time last September.

Slovenia had already been the only side to take points off England in qualification when Carlsey’s men blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in October.

The visitors continued to be their bogey team as they took the lead after 54 seconds in Huddersfield.

Morgan Gibbs-White brought down Luka Ticic and his free-kick was flicked into his own net by Spence.

It was the first time in qualifying England had gone behind and they struggled to immediately recover with Nino Zugelj coming close to doubling Slovenia’s lead.

The Young Lions laboured to the break with Jacob Ramsey sweeping their best chance wide and they were staring at their first qualification defeat in 55 games.

A fourth match in 10 days seemed to weigh on the hosts, despite having qualified by beating Albania in Chesterfield last week.

Gibbs-White fell over his own feet after bursting into the box to sum up the hosts’ problems and Carsley called for Harvey Elliott, Archer and Max Aarons on the hour.

England were desperately searching for inspiration but they came up wanting and fell further behind after 64 minutes.

Again it was a wide free-kick from Ticic which caused the trouble and Zabukovnik rose to power in a header from 10 yards as Slovenia closed in on being the first team to beat England at home since Greece in March 2010.

There was little hope of a recovery, even if Benjamin Markus cleared Charlie Cresswell’s goalbound header, with 16 minutes to go.

Archer pulled a goal back in injury time – for his fourth goal in a week – and Curtis Jones sliced wide but England’s long unbeaten run ended.

