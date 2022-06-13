England U21s suffered wake-up call in defeat to Slovenia – boss Lee Carsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England U21s suffered wake-up call in defeat to Slovenia – boss Lee Carsley

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 10.50pm
Slovenia’s Mark Zabukovnik (second left) scored the visitors’ key second goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Boss Lee Carsley admits his England Under-21s suffered a “wake-up call” after their record unbeaten run ended.

The Young Lions suffered a first qualifying defeat in 11 years following a 2-1 loss to Slovenia in Huddersfield.

It was the first time they had been beaten in qualification for 55 games – since losing 2-1 to Belgium in November 2011 – after Djed Spence’s early own goal and Mark Zabukovnik’s header.

Cameron Archer pulled a goal back in injury time but the Young Lions, who have already reached Euro 2023 by winning Group G, were deservedly beaten.

Carsley said: “We were slow, lethargic, our tempo wasn’t great. Hopefully it’s a bit of a wake-up call that we’ve still got a lot of improving to do as a squad.

“They’ve had a hard, long season. We’ve been in camp for two weeks, we’d already qualified and we were just off it.

“If you play at 95 per cent at this level you will get found out. We didn’t do the basics well enough. We’ve got to learn from that. It leaves a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth.

“You have to turn it into a positive. We’ve spoken about responding to setbacks. If they’re going to have prolonged careers, they’ll have lots of ups and downs. It’s important that we learn.”

Slovenia have won four points off England during qualifying after a 2-2 draw earlier in the campaign, where they came from 2-0 behind.

They continued to be the scourge of the Young Lions when Spence glanced Luka Ticic’s free-kick into his own net after just 54 seconds.

From then it was an uphill battle with the hosts struggling to find the momentum which had seen them win their previous three games this month.

Jacob Ramsey steered their best first-half chance wide but the hosts failed to improve after the break and fell further behind after 64 minutes.

Ticic again did the damage from a free-kick and Zabukovnik crashed in a header from 10 yards.

Aston Villa’s Archer grabbed a consolation in injury time – his fourth goal in a week – but it did not stop the Young Lions slipping to a first home qualification defeat since 2010.

Carsley added: “I wanted to talk about how great they’ve been over the campaign and especially this window. Maybe it was a game too far.

“It doesn’t feel like it could be beneficial at the minute but I’ve told them we have to learn from this.

“We cannot play at 90 per cent because you’re second best and against a good well-organised team, you’re going to lose.

“We huffed and puffed. If we’d drawn 2-2 I would’ve felt the same – it was flat.”

