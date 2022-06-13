Broadband providers ‘not promoting social tariffs enough’, Which? says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Broadband providers ‘not promoting social tariffs enough’, Which? says

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 12.02am
A broadband cable and router (PA)
A broadband cable and router (PA)

Broadband providers need to do more to promote their social tariffs for low-income customers, with millions still missing out on vital savings, the consumer group Which? has said.

The consumer champion said its own research suggested providers are not advertising their cheaper offers on social media regularly.

Social tariffs are special discounted deals available to certain low-income customers – for example, those receiving Universal Credit – to ensure they are able to stay connected.

Which? checked the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for seven broadband providers throughout the month of May, but found only one provider had mentioned social tariffs in posts during that period.

It said its own research had found that customers who are eligible for social tariffs could save an average of £250 a year by switching to the cheapest social tariff.

A number of broadband operators offer social tariff discounts, but regulator Ofcom has previously noted that most people who are eligible for such deals had not signed up.

In February, it said that only 55,000 out of an estimated 4.2 million eligible households were signed up for the discounted deals.

The regulator called on providers to do more to promote social tariffs, make information about them clearer and ensure the sign-up process was as easy as possible.

“It is unacceptable that broadband providers aren’t doing more to make customers aware of social tariffs – meaning millions of households who may be struggling to make ends meet could be missing out on hundreds of pounds of savings,” Which? director of policy and advocacy, Rocio Concha, said.

“During a cost of living crisis, broadband providers must support the most financially vulnerable by clearly promoting discounted deals and making it easy for eligible customers to switch over to social tariffs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier