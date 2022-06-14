What the papers say – June 14

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are led by the Government’s controversial asylum seeker policy being given the green light.

Metro reports the first Rwanda deportation flight is set to leave the UK after a last-ditch legal bid to halt the policy failed.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 CLEAR FOR TAKE-OFF 🔴Asylum seekers set for Rwanda flight as appeal court rejects last ditch challenge#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yrw8qB6AWJ — Metro (@MetroUK) June 13, 2022

The Daily Mail hails the ruling as “common sense”, while the i leads with the leadership of the Church of England denouncing the plan as an “immoral policy that shames Britain”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Guardian report the EU has threatened legal action over the Government’s plan to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 14 June 2022: EU to fight UK in court over bid to scrap Brexit checks pic.twitter.com/O1bc6Y42W2 — The Guardian (@guardian) June 13, 2022

Boris Johnson is holding off on tax cuts for households until inflation cools, according to The Daily Telegraph.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'No tax cuts before inflation cools off'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/YFNKX3GV2p — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 13, 2022

The Daily Mirror says the Duke of Cambridge threatened to pull out of the Garter Day parade on Monday if the Duke of York was allowed to participate.

The Sun reports the Duke of Cambridge is moving his family into the Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince William and Kate’s new home revealed as royals move to be nearer the Queenhttps://t.co/YcdF5PrG6z pic.twitter.com/0jBPnOGkky — The Sun (@TheSun) June 13, 2022

And the Daily Star says Britons are set to be hit with a hornet invasion, heatwave and “airport baggage hell”.

The heatwave is set to cause some mayhem 😳https://t.co/RHuuDBnaAU pic.twitter.com/xVNsfTHna5 — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 13, 2022