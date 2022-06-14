Care home owners speak of ‘devastation’ following lake deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Care home owners speak of ‘devastation’ following lake deaths

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 12.26pm
General view of Roadford Lake in Okehampton, Devon, where two disabled people drowned when the boat they were travelling in capsized (Tess De La Mare/PA)
General view of Roadford Lake in Okehampton, Devon, where two disabled people drowned when the boat they were travelling in capsized (Tess De La Mare/PA)

The owners of a care home have spoken of their devastation following the deaths of two of its residents in a boating accident.

The bodies of the two disabled people were recovered from Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon last week.

They were residents at the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworthy.

Stuart and Stephanie Kempton, who own the care home, said in a statement: “Words cannot express how devastated we are following Wednesday’s tragedy at Roadford Lake, where two of our residents lost their lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two much-loved members of our community.

“Our thoughts are with the families, relatives and friends of the people who lost their lives, and with our residents and staff at our care home.

“Our thoughts are also with one of our residents, who remains in hospital, and their family.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response to the tragedy and their continuing support, during this extremely difficult time.

“We would politely request that we are given time to come to terms with this tragedy.”

Six people were thrown into the water when the motorboat capsized on the afternoon of June 8.

Two people were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

A woman in her 50s continues to receive treatment, while the other was discharged.

The other two were pulled from the water and checked by paramedics before being discharged at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have opened investigations.

The force is also liaising with the office of the Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner.

A spokesman for the coroner said “preliminary enquires are ongoing at this time”.

Last week, the MAIB declined to comment on reports the victims were in wheelchairs at the time, or if investigators would look to determine whether they were strapped into the boat and were wearing buoyancy aids.

South West Lakes Trust, which runs Roadford Lake near Dartmoor, said its on-site activity centre would be closed until further notice.

