In Pictures: Grenfell victims remembered at Westminster Abbey memorial service

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 2.28pm
White roses were placed outside Westminster Abbey in London in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims (Jonathan Brady/PA)
White roses were placed outside Westminster Abbey in London in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A memorial service was among several events being held on Tuesday to mark five years since the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The names of the 72 men, women and children who lost their lives in the tower block blaze on June 14 2017 in north Kensington were read out by multi-faith leaders during the service at Westminster Abbey.

The campaign group Grenfell United posted: “On this day 5 years ago, people came in solidarity & opened their hearts. It showed the power of unity, regardless of faith, race or background; uniting in the face of adversity. Today, we remember the kindness the public showed – it gave us the strength to keep going.”

An order of service and a white rose placed on chairs at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
An order of service and white rose were placed on chairs at the memorial service at Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives for a Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was among those attending the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A member of the clergy lights candles with the names of the victims on them during the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
A member of the clergy lights candles with the names of the Grenfell victims on them (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Theresa May and community volunteer Claire Walker speak before the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
Theresa May, left, and community volunteer Claire Walker speak before the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People arrive for a Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
Grenfell survivors, the bereaved and members of the community were gathering on Tuesday to remember those who perished (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Dean of Westminster David Hoyle at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
The very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, opened the service saying the loss and anguish were ‘still vivid and sharp’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A community choir performs at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
A community choir performed at the service, five years on from the deadliest domestic blaze since the Second World War (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Marlene Anderson, the daughter of victim Raymond Bernard speaks at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
Marlene Anderson, the daughter of victim Raymond Bernard, addressed the congregation (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A member of the public holds a white rose at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
Attendees were given white roses in remembrance of those who died (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People place white roses in memory of the victims at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
Outside the abbey, people placed white roses in memory of the victims (Jonathan Brady/PA)

