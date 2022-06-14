Grenfell anniversary: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet survivors and bereaved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grenfell anniversary: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet survivors and bereaved

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 4.10pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving after the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, to mark the six month anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and those who lost loved ones, on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

A private meeting took place on Tuesday between the royal couple and those directly affected by the disaster, Kensington Palace said.

William and Kate are also attending a multi-faith service at the base of the tower, organised by the campaign group Grenfell United.

Cording has been removed to allow survivors, the bereaved and members of the community to gather at the tower for a seated service that will include prayers, readings and choir performances.

The service is being live-streamed on screens positioned in the surrounding area so the wider community and public can watch.

At the end of the service, the duke and duchess will take part in the laying of wreaths and flowers.

William previously accompanied the Queen to meet those affected by the fire in the days after the tragedy in June 2017, including local residents, and emergency responders.

The duke and duchess most recently met Grenfell survivors during a visit to mark the launch of the National Emergencies Trust, of which the duke is patron, in November 2019.

