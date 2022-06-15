Brazilian police arrest second suspect in Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brazilian police arrest second suspect in Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira case

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 2.18am
Police have arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous official Bruno Pereira in a remote Amazon area (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Police have arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous official Bruno Pereira in a remote Amazon area.

The suspect, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, is a fisherman and a brother of the man so far considered by police as the main suspect in the case, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also 41, nicknamed Pelado.

Federal police also said in a statement they seized ammunition and an oar, but did not say why the items were confiscated, who they belonged to nor where they were found.

Mr De Oliveira told The Associated Press on Friday that he had visited Pelado in jail and was told that local police had tortured the man on his own boat, which was also seized by authorities.

Federal police did not immediately respond to an AP request asking why Oseney da Costa de Oliveira was named in its statement, which is not a standard procedure of the force.

Indigenous people who were with Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira have said that Pelado brandished a rifle at them the day before the two men disappeared.

He has denied any wrongdoing and claims police tortured him to try to get a confession, his family told the AP.

The search for the missing men continued on Tuesday, following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river on Sunday.

Mr Pereira, 41, and Mr Phillips, 57, were last seen on June 5 near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

Federal police issued a statement on Monday denying media reports that the two men’s bodies had been found.

Search teams are focusing their efforts around a spot in the Itaquai river, near the city of Atalaia do Norte, where volunteers from the Matis Indigenous group say on Saturday they found a tarp from the boat used by the missing men.

The Javari Valley has seven known indigenous groups — some only recently contacted, such as the Matis. The valley also has at least 11 uncontacted groups, making the region the largest concentration of isolated tribes in the world.

The area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. Violence has grown as drug trafficking gangs battle for control of waterways to ship cocaine, although the Itaquai river is not a known narcotics route.

