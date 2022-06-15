Arrests made after police officer attacked before England-Hungary clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arrests made after police officer attacked before England-Hungary clash

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 8.40am
A general view of the players in action during the UEFA Nations League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Four men have been arrested after a police officer was knocked unconscious in an attack before England’s Nations League defeat to Hungary.

West Midlands Police said the football unit officer was hit on the side of the head after being approached from behind on grass near the Stan Cullis Stand at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium.

The officer was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment after the incident at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

Officers were examining body-worn video and CCTV in a bid to identify those responsible.

Four men, aged 21, 20, 19 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday morning.

Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom said: “We’ve spoken to some witnesses but potentially many more people were in the area and saw what happened or the offenders running off.

“We really need to speak to them as they could have important information; I would ask them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion. That’s what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked.”

