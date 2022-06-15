Pride events ‘can spread public health messages about monkeypox’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Pride events ‘can spread public health messages about monkeypox’

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 12.22pm Updated: June 15 2022, 4.42pm
A worker on a ward (Peter Byrne/PA)
A worker on a ward (Peter Byrne/PA)

Global Pride events are an opportunity to spread public health messages about monkeypox and must not be cancelled, an expert has told a World Health Organisation (WHO) briefing.

Steve Taylor, board member at EuroPride, said the virus – which has been mainly concentrated in the men who have sex with men community – must not be used as an excuse to shut down LGBTQ+ events.

It comes as WHO’s Europe director Dr Hans Kluge said the magnitude of the outbreak “poses a real risk”.

He told the briefing: “The longer the virus circulates, the more it will extend its reach and the stronger the disease’s foothold will get in non-endemic countries.

“Governments, health partners and civil society need to act with urgency… to control this outbreak.”

Mr Taylor told the briefing that this summer Europe will host around 750 Pride events.

“We are reassured by the clear statement from WHO that major events including Pride should not be cancelled or curtailed because of the outbreak,” he said.

“We have been working with WHO over recent weeks to develop our messages and we will encourage Pride organisations and event producers across Europe to use their events to raise awareness of the facts about monkeypox so that people can protect themselves.

“Sadly, but entirely predictably, some of those who oppose Pride and who oppose equality and human rights have already been attempting to use monkeypox as a justification for calls for Pride to be banned.

“We are pleased that the WHO guidance is clear that Pride and major events should not be affected and are, in fact, opportunities to share important public health messaging.”

Dr Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, was asked why cases have been predominantly in the men who have sex with men community.

She said: “All outbreaks start somewhere… this virus doesn’t choose any one person against another, it’s opportunistic in its spread.

“And how it will spread will really be defined by the opportunities it has.

“It’s also a disease that has an incubation period of 21 days. We’re just over a month into this outbreak, understanding that outbreak, so it’s too early to conclude as to how it will be spreading amongst the general population.”

According to WHO, monkeypox transmission is being driven by skin-to-skin contact and skin-to-mouth contact, and there is no evidence of a change in the virus.

WHO said some 1,160 confirmed cases have been reported in 22 countries in the European Economic Area.

The UK total is 524 cases.

Most cases are mild but WHO said it had seen some complications, and some admissions to hospital.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advises that anyone with a rash with blisters should contact a sexual health clinic if they have also had close contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has or might have had monkeypox in the past three weeks, or if they have travelled to West or Central Africa in the past three weeks.

Yvonne Doyle, medical director for public health at the NHS in England, said she was “not worried about monkeypox”.

She told the NHS ConfedExpo conference: “I’m not worried about monkeypox because we have a very good group of people advising the country about it.

“They are really on the ball and they are giving out clear and honest authentic information.

“As always, the health protection service is looking after its population in the best possible way.”

