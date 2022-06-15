Large parts of US hit by heatwave as temperatures soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Large parts of US hit by heatwave as temperatures soar

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 12.37pm
Children play in a fountain in Chicago as temperatures soared (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Children play in a fountain in Chicago as temperatures soared (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A dangerous heatwave has hit much of the US Midwest and South.

Temperatures soared in Chicago and combined with the humidity to make it feel even hotter there and in other sweltering cities.

More than 100 million people were expected to be affected by the middle of week and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures.

A man wipes sweat from his brow with his shirt
A man wipes sweat from his brow with his shirt (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Strong storms brought heavy rain and damaging wind to many of the affected areas on Monday, and more than 500,000 customers remained without power on Tuesday, including more than 350,000 in Ohio.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for much of Illinois and Indiana along with parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio through to Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values – which take into account the temperature and relative humidity and indicate how hot it feels outdoors – approached 40C (105F) in some locations, including Chicago, the weather service said.

Much of south-eastern Michigan – from just south of Flint to the state lines with Ohio and Indiana – was put under an excessive heat watch through to Thursday morning as the warm front is forecast to move east.

A boy cools down in Indiana
A boy cools down in Indiana (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

A heat advisory was also issued, stretching from as far north as Wisconsin down to the Florida Panhandle on the Gulf coast.

In Chicago, where a ferocious storm on Monday night heralded temperatures that were expected to exceed 32C (90F) on Wednesday, the May deaths of three women when temperatures climbed into the 90s served as a fresh reminder of the dangers of such heat – particularly for people who live alone or are dealing with certain health issues.

“The next two days will require that we all look out for one another and provide extra attention and resources for our vulnerable neighbours,” said Alisa Rodriguez, managing deputy commissioner for Chicago’s Department of Family Services and Support.

