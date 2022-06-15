Meghan shares news of her children in message to Grenfell community kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan shares news of her children in message to Grenfell community kitchen

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 1.38pm
The Duchess of Sussex during a previous visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex during a previous visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen (Chris Jackson/PA)

A “thoughtful” Duchess of Sussex called volunteers at a Grenfell community kitchen to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

The Hubb Community Kitchen said Meghan left a “lovely voice message” and asked “how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers”.

In a Facebook post, the group said the duchess – mother to Archie and Lili – was “just being her beautiful kind self”.

Duchess of Sussex supports cookbook
Meghan helps out on a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in 2018 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Hubb Community Kitchen evolved after a group of local women affected by the devastating 2017 fire gathered to prepare fresh food for their families and neighbours in the aftermath.

Meghan collaborated with volunteers by supporting the creation, and writing the foreword, for their award-winning charity cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Duchess of Sussex supports cookbook
Meghan with the group in 2018 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Kitchen’s post read: “I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page.

“Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 years anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers.

“Just being her beautiful kind self.”

Tower block fire in London
People take part in a silent walk near Grenfell Tower in remembrance of those who died (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan was back in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee earlier this month with the Duke of Sussex, Archie and Lili.

She made an appearance with Harry at the service of thanksgiving held to mark the Queen’s milestone.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Grenfell survivors and the bereaved at a memorial service on the fifth anniversary of the fire on Tuesday.

Tower block fire in London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath-laying ceremony at the base of Grenfell Tower (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Kate and William were among those who observed a 72-second silence at the base of the tower in north Kensington, London, in memory of the 72 men, women and children who died.

