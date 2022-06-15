Hailey Bieber offers update on husband Justin’s facial paralysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Hailey Bieber offers update on husband Justin’s facial paralysis

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 2.38pm
Hailey Bieber (Doug Peters/PA)
Hailey Bieber (Doug Peters/PA)

Hailey Bieber has said her husband Justin is “getting better every single day” after the singer announced he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the 25-year-old model described his sudden diagnosis as a “very scary and random situation” but said his condition was improving.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

Justin previously told fans he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement but it would still take time to recover, after upcoming dates on his Purpose tour were cancelled.

Hailey said: “He is doing really well. He is getting better every single day. He is feeling a lot better.

“Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he is going to be totally okay and I am just grateful that he is fine.

“The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family. Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing.”

It comes after Hailey herself was admitted to hospital in March after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” and later had surgery on a heart defect.

She said: “I feel a lot better after that situation. I feel good. I had a procedure done to close this hole in my heart and I am just giving my body time to heal and recover.

“It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure, just giving myself the time to be able to work out again and feel normal, if that makes sense.

“But I am doing well now and I am not having to be on any medication any more, so I feel good.”

The model said their respective health problems had brought them closer together.

She said: “Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost in a way forces you to have to just be upfront about what is going on so people understand what you are going through, and I think it actually opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversations.

“I think the silver lining of all of it is that it brings us closer because you are going through this together, you are being there for each other, you are supporting each other and there is just something that really bonds you through these times.

“So, that is the silver lining in these crazy times.”

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 when Justin was 24 and Hailey was 21.

They exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier