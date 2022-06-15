Top bosses could be sent to failing hospitals to improve standards – Javid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top bosses could be sent to failing hospitals to improve standards – Javid

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 3.18pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Senior NHS bosses could be sent to failing hospitals in a bid to improve standards, the Health Secretary has said.

A major review of NHS leadership, published last week, found evidence of “poor behaviours” including discrimination, bullying and blame cultures.

The review, headed by former military officer General Sir Gordon Messenger, concluded there was an “institutional inadequacy” in the way leadership and management in the sector was trained, developed and valued.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said senior NHS managers should not stay in the “walled gardens of England’s best-performing trusts” and should be incentivised to move to underperforming hospitals.

He told the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Liverpool: “We know that in some regions, poor leadership is a constant challenge. That’s an injustice we’re not prepared to tolerate any more.

“So I’ll make no apologies for encouraging top talent to areas facing more problems, especially some of our most deprived communities.

“We need the best people in the hardest jobs and getting the right leaders in the right places takes the right incentives.

“Reform partnerships will be a central way we can spread good leadership to those places.

“I want to explore whether we make being part of a reform partnership a requirement for underperforming trusts. I believe this could be another powerful way to ensure that the leadership we need doesn’t stay in the walled gardens of England’s best-performing trusts but is there to help turn trusts around.”

Mr Javid said the NHS will have “zero tolerance on discrimination, bullying and blame cultures”.

“We know that, if we tolerate it, it doesn’t just make health and care a worse place to work, it makes this country a worse place to live,” he said.

“The examples of Nottingham, Shrewsbury and Telford and Mid Staffs shows the extremes where this behaviour can take us – standards not being met, complaints being ignored, lives needlessly lost.

“I was also moved by the insights on culture in the workplace.

“They found, and I quote the report, ‘too many reports to ignore’ of poor behaviour and that we’ve reached a point where, in some parts of the system, bullying and discrimination are, and I quote, ‘almost normalised’.

“All of us know, from our own careers, just how toxic this can be because when even just a tiny minority behave that way it can be contagious for behaviour and morale.”

