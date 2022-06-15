Rare black-winged stilt chicks hatch at nature reserve in first for Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rare black-winged stilt chicks hatch at nature reserve in first for Yorkshire

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 3.30pm Updated: June 15 2022, 3.54pm
Black-winged stilt at the reserve (Paul Paddock/PA)
Black-winged stilt at the reserve (Paul Paddock/PA)

Black-winged stilt chicks have hatched at a reserve in Yorkshire in what is thought to be the most northerly breeding success for the rare bird.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said a pair of black-winged stilts had laid four eggs at a nesting site at its Potteric Carr nature reserve, which has wetlands with rich mudflats where wading birds can feed, near Doncaster about a month ago.

This week three chicks – which take their first steps away from the nest soon after hatching but remain vulnerable and are not yet able to fly – were spotted at the reserve.

The trust believes it is the most northerly breeding success in the UK for the species, which conservationists think is being pushed north by climate change.

Black-winged stilts – whose bright pink 9in legs make up 60% of their height – are migratory, mainly wintering in northern Africa, and breed in Europe mostly around the Mediterranean.

They are rare visitors to the UK but up to 10 pairs breed in some years across southern England.

The birds do not tend to return to the same nesting site but it is hoped that conservation work at the reserve will benefit other species.

Black-winged stilt adult on nest (Rob Leach/PA)
A black-winged stilt adult (Rob Leach/PA)

Work was completed earlier this year on Piper Marsh, where the birds nested, to reduce the amount of reedbed and remodel the islands, creating suitable feeding areas for a variety of wading birds as well as the black-winged stilts.

Lapwing, oystercatcher and several duck species have also bred in the area for the first time in recent years, while bitterns are spotted throughout the year.

Andy Dalton, operations manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said the black-winged stilts’ nest was vulnerable to predation from other birds and mammals.

He added: “The parents were quite aggressive in and around the nest, and have been busy chasing off all manner of birds.

Black-winged stilt in flight at the reserve (Paul Paddock/PA)
A black-winged stilt in flight at the reserve (Paul Paddock/PA)

“Our amazing team of volunteers and reserve staff have kept an eye on the nest round the clock to help protect the nest from egg collectors, who sadly are still an illegal threat to wild birds.

“It’s been a tense wait but we’re overjoyed – Potteric Carr is a green oasis on the fringe of Doncaster, surrounded by busy roads and industrial development – the conservation work we do here has a significant impact for wildlife including rare species like black-winged stilts.

“Green spaces, wherever they are, can provide a much-needed home for our declining wildlife.

“The team at Potteric Carr worked hard over winter to create ideal conditions for birds like these and it’s been incredible to see these results.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]