Under-represented groups encouraged to nominate more for top honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Under-represented groups encouraged to nominate more for top honours

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 6.06pm
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Under-represented groups have been encouraged to nominate people from their communities for top honours to ensure a more diverse list.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours list has 13.3% of recipients from an ethnic minority background, down from a record 15.0% last year, with fewer also from LGBTQ+ communities.

The Cabinet Office has announced a “festival” to promote and explain the honours system to certain communities.

Events to be held from June 14 to 17, will feature a series of expert panels, talks and workshops from a range of high-profile speakers including Spice Girl Mel B.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Mel B was made an MBE earlier this month (Yui Mok/PA)

At a briefing in central London on Tuesday, it was said a “concerted effort” to engage more communities with the honour system has taken place over the past few years.

Dame Barbara Monroe said the diversity of recipients needs “improvement”.

She added: “I would like to see more nominees from minority ethnic communities put forward at the higher levels and the same goes for women, we’ve been working on that.

“But on some committees we still have fewer women at the higher level. So we’re working hard to encourage that.

“And there is some geographical disparity. So for my committee, public service, I’d like to see more from the north west, from Yorkshire, and from the West Midlands.

“So spread the word, we’re going to hold a special honours week where we are going to try and hold lots of events to encourage nominations.

(PA Graphics)

“We can only choose people if they get nominated, diversity really matters to us. I’ve been involved for a number of years now and we’ve been working really, really hard on diversity in all its aspects.”

It was said that the primary issue is not selection but nominations being made, with “far more” men being put forward than women and a disparity in ethnic background.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Anyone can nominate someone for an honour and not enough people are aware of that or how to nominate someone they know who is deserving. This Honours Festival, which is open to everyone, is an opportunity to change that and inspire people to get involved.

“Everybody knows someone who deserves an honour, but unless they are nominated they remain unsung heroes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier