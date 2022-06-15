Coffee drinkers to ‘borrow’ reusable cups under new green scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coffee drinkers to ‘borrow’ reusable cups under new green scheme

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 12.02am
City to Sea is launching a pilot to allow consumers to ‘borrow’ reusable coffee cups and return them elsewhere (City to Sea/PA)
An environmental charity has launched a scheme to allow Bristol consumers to “borrow” reusable coffee cups from one cafe and return them elsewhere when they are empty.

Set up by Bristol-based charity City to Sea, it hopes to cut down on the 2.5 billion single-use cups thrown away in the UK every year.

The pilot is being launched as part of the charity’s “Refill” campaign, which directs shoppers to sites where they can refill water bottles and shop with less plastic packaging.

City to Sea, in partnership with environmental compliance scheme Ecosurety, plans to roll out the scheme to other major UK cities in future.

Users will scan the cup’s barcode using City to Sea’s “Refill” app, and will then receive reminders about when and where to return the cup.

The scheme is due to be fully rolled out by autumn 2022.

Jane Martin, head of development at City to Sea, said: “Our goal is to turn the tide on single-use plastic across the city – helping to keep our streets, parks and iconic harbourside free from pollution.

“This reusable, returnable cup scheme in Bristol is designed to prevent 250,000 single-use hot drink cups from entering the waste stream every day.”

She added: “The project, launching across Bristol, will act as a pilot to better understand the most effective way to operate the system and engage the public before rolling it out in other major cities across the country in the future.”

A survey of 2,029 UK adults conducted on City to Sea’s behalf between May 25 and 27 found that 95% were concerned about single-use plastic, but 60% say they now have to prioritise the cost of groceries over any other factor due to rising costs.

Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, said: “Plastic pollution remains one of the primary threats that our rivers, seas and oceans face.

“This is a challenge we all have a part in rising to and it’s important we make sure that our efforts to tackle plastic pollution are affordable and accessible to the whole city.

“I would encourage coffee shops from across our city to sign up to this pilot and help us grow this campaign.

“Inaction isn’t an option and I welcome those who come with innovative ideas like this to trial them in our city.”

