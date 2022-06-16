On this day in 2008: Tiger Woods wins US Open after play-off with Rocco Mediate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

On this day in 2008: Tiger Woods wins US Open after play-off with Rocco Mediate

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 6.02am
Tiger Woods won the US Open after an 19-hole play-off on this day in 2008 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods won the US Open after an 19-hole play-off on this day in 2008 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tiger Woods won the US Open after 19 holes of a play-off against Rocco Mediate at the Torrey Pines course, on this day in 2008.

Woods kept his hopes of winning alive and forced the play-off by holing a 15-foot birdie putt on 18 for the pair to tie on one under after four rounds in southern California.

Mediate, who was bidding to become the oldest US Open winner at the age of 45, led by one on the final tee, but Woods responded with a birdie.

Tiger Woods Overview Files Photos
Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open after 19 holes of a play-off (Jane Barlow/PA)

With neither player able to be separated after the 18-hole play-off, sudden death commenced, but Mediate bogeyed the first extra hole.

On the same day he reached 500 weeks as world number one, Woods capitalised and made no mistake to seal the championship.

The result was his 14th major victory and he moved to within four major titles of Jack Nicklaus’ all-time career record of 18 victories.

Woods’ feat was made even more remarkable as The Open was his first event since undergoing knee surgery straight after the Masters earlier in April, and he struggled throughout the tournament with pain.

Speaking after the win, he said: “I don’t know how it has even got this far but I’m very, very fortunate to have played 91 holes and come out on top.

“I think this is the best, just because of all the things I had to deal with. It’s a close one with the first (major) that I won (at the 1997 Masters).

“I dealt with a few things this week and just had to keep plugging along.”

Woods has since won one more major, the 2019 Masters, and after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident last year, he made a remarkable comeback to compete at the Masters in April this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier