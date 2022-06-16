EuroMillions players urged to check tickets as £54.9m prize remains unclaimed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EuroMillions players urged to check tickets as £54.9m prize remains unclaimed

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 10.44am Updated: June 16 2022, 10.48am
Champagne (Liam McBurney/PA)
EuroMillions players have been urged to check if they are the winner of a £54.9 million jackpot prize.

The winning ticket-holder matched all five numbers and two Lucky Star numbers in the £54,957,242 draw on Friday, June 10, National Lottery operator Camelot said.

Camelot said at this stage it could reveal only that the winner bought their ticket in a retail store, rather than online.

There will be no information on whether the ticker-holder is an individual or syndicate unless the winner decides to go public.

Players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It’s just under a week since the draw, but we’re urging all EuroMillions players to check their tickets to be in with a chance of claiming this massive £54.9 million EuroMillions jackpot prize.

“This is a truly life-changing EuroMillions win for one lucky ticket-holder and we’re hoping that they will now come forward and claim their amazing prize.

“Imagine the possibilities with millions sitting in your bank account – a once-in-a-lifetime holiday or two, a dream pad, a dream set of wheels and treating your nearest and dearest, and so much more.”

As well as the £54.9 million prize waiting to be claimed, 2022 has already seen an anonymous UK winner claim £109 million from the February 4 draw, followed by the biggest-ever National Lottery win of £184 million by Joe and Jess Thwaite from Cheltenham on May 10.

