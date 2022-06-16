Inquest opened for two care home residents who died in boating accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inquest opened for two care home residents who died in boating accident

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 10.46am Updated: June 16 2022, 12.28pm
Roadford Lake in Okehampton, Devon, where two care home residents drowned when the boat they were travelling in capsized (PA)
The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents involved in a boating accident have been opened.

Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, died on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon, last Wednesday (June 8).

They were among six people thrown into the water when a motorboat capsized just before 6pm.

Both were found the following day and pronounced dead at the scene, Exeter Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday.

Mr Wood, who was married and from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Ms Tilsley, who was known as Ali, were residents at the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworthy.

Alison Tilsley death
Alison Tilsley, 63 (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Senior coroner Philip Spinney said post-mortem examinations will be carried out to find out medical causes of death.

He adjourned the inquests until after the enquiries of Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been completed.

In a tribute, Ms Tilsley’s family said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of our beautiful Ali.

“She was the most kind, caring and loving daughter, sister and auntie. She was loved by everyone who ever met her.

“Her sunny nature, positivity, fantastic sense of humour and skill with words will be greatly missed.

Alex Wood death
Alex Wood, 43 (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

“Our hearts are broken forever but the messages of love and support we have received are of great comfort.”

The four others on the boat were rescued from the water.

A woman in her 50s continues to receive treatment at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, while another was discharged.

Two were checked over by paramedics at the lake.

The owners of the care home, Stuart and Stephanie Kempton, spoke of their shock and said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two much-loved members of our community.

“Our thoughts are with the families, relatives and friends of the people who lost their lives, and with our residents and staff at our care home.”

