Sophie and Edward to meet British troops on visit to Cyprus

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia next week.

Edward and Sophie’s official three-day trip aims to celebrate the ties of friendship between the UK and the Mediterranean island, and show support for British armed forces based overseas.

The couple will meet President Nicos Anastasiades and First Lady Andri Anastasiades and attend a reception to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and his wife, Andri Anastasiades, during an audience with the Queen in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

They will also hear about the UK’s contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and visit the UN Buffer Zone to learn about the wider UN mission in Cyprus.

Sophie, a champion of the UN’s women, peace and security agenda, will meet a diverse range of women and young people from across Cyprus, including Cypriot members of the Women Mediators Across the Commonwealth network.

The Countess of Wessex, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)

Edward will meet students working towards their Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

The couple will also gather with UK services personnel and their families who are stationed at the Akrotiri and Dhekelia military bases – which form a British Overseas Territory.

Edward and Sophie’s trip will take place from June 20-22.