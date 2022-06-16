Kate: Teaching children to manage emotions could prevent mental health crises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate: Teaching children to manage emotions could prevent mental health crises

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 2.00pm Updated: June 16 2022, 3.10pm
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge says “addiction, self harm and suicide” could be avoided in later life if children are taught to properly manage their emotions.

Speaking to a group that included Health Secretary Sajid Javid, she called for education on mental and physical health to be given equal weighting to tackle “today’s toughest social challenges”.

It comes after a poll revealed that under a fifth of parents understood the “unique” importance of development in children under six years old.

Kate, who founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year, made the remarks at a discussion with health experts and politicians at the Royal Institution in Westminster.

On her way inside, she passed a marble statue of Michael Faraday, who lectured in front of Prince Albert at the organisation’s headquarters in the 19th century.

Sitting opposite Will Quince, the minister for children and families, the duchess said: “The importance of early years is clearly underestimated.

“We know that only a minority of people understand the critical importance of the first five years of a child’s life, and this is what we really do need to change.

The Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a roundtable with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and government ministers at the Royal Institution
“If we can teach children to manage their emotions and feelings at a young age, it will help them avoid having to turn to addiction, self harm or suicide even in later life.

“Together we have a huge opportunity here to help shape the future.”

Earlier this year, Kate travelled to Denmark to learn how its education system promotes children’s mental wellbeing.

As she spoke, Mr Javid nodded and made notes in a book with the motto “The first step is to take one” printed on the front.

The duchess smiles as she leaves the roundtable
There is “definitely more to be done” on improving children’s cognitive development, he admitted.

Mr Javid said: “Early years couldn’t be more important in terms of cognitive development, emotional, physical development.

“Because of the last two years and the impact of the pandemic … it’s given us even more work to do.”

According to Ipsos polling, commissioned by the royal foundation, almost half of the public believe there is not enough support for parents to help their children develop.

It also found that parents are much more likely to seek out help on physical rather than mental wellbeing.

In the past year, 35% have looked for advice on child nutrition, and 34% on vaccines, compared to just 21% and 23% on children’s social and emotional development.

“If we break down the barriers and stigma surrounding mental health, more parents and families will be able to access help and support,” the duchess said.

“We’re going to have to work holistically to build an ecosystem of early childhood support.

“Ultimately, this is about the adults they’ll become and the society they’ll form.”

