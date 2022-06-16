Flamboyant racegoers show off creative hats as sun shines on Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flamboyant racegoers show off creative hats as sun shines on Royal Ascot

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 2.22pm Updated: June 16 2022, 2.46pm
Tracy Rose during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (Adam Davy/PA)
Colourful, creative and wacky hat designs were on display at Royal Ascot, where flamboyant racegoers were out in force.

Hats of all shapes and sizes were worn by female punters as the special occasion gave them the excuse to show off.

The Princess Royal and her family took part in the traditional carriage procession ahead of the first race but the Queen is not expected to join them in the royal box.

Racegoers during day three of Royal Ascot
Anne was joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and her daughter Zara Tindall and her partner Mike Tindall.

Among the famous faces was TV judge Rob Rinder, who joked he was waiting for racing tips from broadcaster Clare Balding, who comes from a horse racing family.

“Every time she’s given me a tip it’s come last,” he said with a smile.

Lizzie Cundy wore a huge Union Jack bow
He added: “It’s so nice to be around each other post-lockdown. You can feel the joy. And draw in the royal family, it’s a mix of the delightful and really unique British eccentricity.”

One Ascot racegoer was wearing a plastic parrot in full flight and surrounded by foliage on her head, and carried another in a cage as her handbag.

The headpiece was created by Inga Kovalerova, a fashion designer who was inspired by a recent trip to Mexico, where she saw a Frida Kahlo exhibition.

A racegoer during day three of Royal Ascot
Yuan Li, a milliner from London, was wearing a rainbow-coloured hat made from ostrich feathers of different hues in a tribute to Pride month.

“This is a great day for us milliners. This is the place where your imagination can go free. There are no limits for us who work in fashion,” she said.

“I think because Ascot attracts the royals it’s unique and it mixes something quintessentially British with the flamboyant nature of people, which is great.”

