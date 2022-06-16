Ex-PCSO fined after being filmed masturbating in uniform in London park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ex-PCSO fined after being filmed masturbating in uniform in London park

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 3.26pm Updated: June 16 2022, 3.32pm
(Dave Thompson/PA)
(Dave Thompson/PA)

A former Metropolitan police community support officer (PCSO) has been fined £500 after admitting masturbating in a south London park while he was on duty.

Kevin Phillips, 56, who was charged with outraging public decency after being caught on camera committing the act while wearing his uniform in Dog Kennel Hill park in East Dulwich, in March, was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court.

Phillips, of Milton Road, Croydon, was filmed by a member of the public in a video that showed his police badge number, the Metropolitan Police said.

The footage was seen online thousands of times by horrified viewers.

The force said Phillips, who worked in the Metropolitan Police’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, was arrested, charged and had pleaded guilty to the offence within 48 hours of the video becoming viral.

Phillips, a married man with two young daughters, had admitted the offence when questioned after the incident and blamed his behaviour on stress and a medical condition.

He has since resigned from the force for his behaviour which was branded as “repulsive” by Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens, who leads the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command.

He also said Phillips’ actions were “contrary to everything the decent officers and staff of the Metropolitan Police stand for”.

He added: “He has let down a great many of his colleagues and the public whom we serve. There is absolutely no place in the Met for such appalling behaviour.”

He said: “I trust such swift action will assure the public how seriously we take breaches of trust and confidence and how robustly we will work to root out those who undermine the service.”

The arrest came after an investigation led by the force’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offences professionalism team, the Metropolitan Police said.

Phillips was suspended after his arrest and the matter was referred by the Met to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. They determined that a local investigation be carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Phillips resigned before a misconduct hearing, which found he would have been sacked if he was still a serving member of police staff, took place in May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]