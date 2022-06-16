French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

French drone strikes killed nearly 40 Islamic extremists earlier this week who were travelling on motorcycles near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso, France’s military said on Thursday.

In a statement, the French military called the strikes a “new tactical success” for France’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa’s Sahel region, named Operation Barkhane.

“Intelligence obtained from Nigerien units in contact with the column confirmed that the motorcycles belonged to an armed terrorist group moving between Burkina Faso and Niger,” Barkhane said in the statement.

“In close coordination with Niger’s Armed Forces, the Barkhane force conducted several strikes against the column. Nearly 40 terrorists were neutralised.”