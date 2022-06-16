Senior civil servant jailed for spiking pregnant mistress with abortion drug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Senior civil servant jailed for spiking pregnant mistress with abortion drug

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 4.16pm
The Home Office in Westminster, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Home Office in Westminster, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A senior civil servant has been jailed for more than three and a half years for spiking his pregnant mistress’s orange juice in a bid to cause a miscarriage.

Married father-of-one Darren Burke, 43, former deputy director for the emergency services mobile communications programme at the Home Office, was sentenced to a total of 45 months in prison for crushing up an abortion pill and putting it in Laura Slade’s glass at her flat.

She refused to drink the glass of orange juice, which was laced with mifepristone, a medication used to induce an abortion, on December 4 2020, but suffered an unconnected miscarriage weeks later on Christmas Day.

At a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Isleworth Crown Court Judge Alistair Hammerton told Burke “the breach of the trust that Ms Slade placed in you had aversely affected Miss Slade’s ability to trust others.”

The court also heard how it “makes her feel sick” to think about what would have happened had she ingested the drug, how she had undergone PTSD therapy following the incident and felt “heartbreak” over his “betrayal” following their five-year affair.

Burke sat in the dock wearing a blue suit with a shirt and no tie and looked down for most of the hearing.

The judge said an aggravating factor in the case was Burke’s attempts to conceal his crime by destroying his internet history for the period of time when he bought the pills and for pouring the drugged juice away when she refused to drink it.

The court heard how Ms Slade had become suspicious when, on December 3 2020, Burke offered to bring a Starbucks latte or tea the following morning to her two-bedroom flat in Chiswick, west London.

Burke went to her home and brought her a glass or orange juice which had been mixed with the drug while he had a cup of tea or coffee, the court heard.
However, she refused the drink while she and Burke had a conversation, saying she had morning sickness, before he poured it away and left the flat.

She said that once Burke had gone, she found a white powder – later found to be mifepristone – inside the empty glass and called police to report her suspicions the following day.

The court heard how Burke was suspended from his job at the Home Office following his arrest.

He denied obtaining the drug with intent and attempting to administer it to procure a miscarriage but was found guilty of the second charge by a jury at a trial in May.

The first charge was left to lie on file.

Mitigating, David Spens QC told the court that at the time, Burke’s wife had “fortunately forgiven him his affair and the offence” but it was “doubtful that he would be able to find employment again”.

He also told the court he was struggling with the stress of starting a new job after being made redundant as a result of the pandemic and how his father had become paralysed.

