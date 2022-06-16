Sir Frederick Barclay considered legal aid application, judge hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Frederick Barclay considered legal aid application, judge hears

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 5.56pm
Sir Frederick Barclay leaves the High Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

One of Britain’s most famous businessmen said he considered applying for legal aid during the most recent stage of a High Court fight over money with his ex-wife, a judge has heard.

Sir Jonathan Cohen was told that Sir Frederick Barclay, 87, whose business interests have included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel, had referred to legal aid while overseeing the latest stage of his dispute with Lady Hiroko Barclay.

Lady Barclay says Sir Frederick has breached Sir Jonathan’s order to hand over sums totalling £100 million following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

She says Sir Frederick has not paid, has accused him of being in contempt of court and asked Sir Jonathan to consider handing him a jail sentence.

Lady Hiroko Barclay has accused her estranged husband, Sir Frederick Barclay, of being in contempt of court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Jonathan, who has considered evidence relating to Sir Frederick’s mental capacity, is due to make decisions about Lady Barclay’s application following a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London in July.

Lawyers representing Sir Frederick have indicated that he will mount a defence to Lady Barclay’s application.

On Thursday, Sir Jonathan oversaw the latest in a number of preliminary hearings.

The judge heard that Sir Frederick had referred to a possible legal aid application during a meeting.

He was told that Sir Frederick said he had “considered applying for legal aid”.

Sir Frederick also said, during a meeting, that he was “worried that he is going to jail”, the judge heard.

The judge was told at an earlier hearing that Sir Frederick was being financially supported by nephews.

Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David, were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen. Sir David died in 2021 aged 86.

Their business interests included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

Sir Frederick Barclay, right, and his twin brother, Sir David, after receiving their knighthoods in 2000 (Michael Stephens/PA)

Sir Jonathan had criticised Sir Frederick, at an earlier stage of the litigation, when ruling how much Lady Barclay should walk away with.

He said Sir Frederick behaved in a “reprehensible” fashion during the dispute.

The judge said the businessman had sold a luxury yacht and “applied the equity for his own use” in breach of orders.

He said Lady Barclay had wanted £120 million and Sir Frederick made an offer which might have led her to getting nothing.

