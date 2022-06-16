Ex-Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud and tax charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud and tax charges

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 8.12pm
Michael Avenatti (John Minchillo/AP)
Michael Avenatti (John Minchillo/AP)

Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti has pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating his clients out of millions of dollars.

Avenatti made the plea during a court hearing on Thursday in Santa Ana. Prosecutors said the plea subjects Avenatti to as much as 83 years in prison

The 51-year-old lawyer, who is representing himself in the California case, said earlier this week that although he did not reach a deal with federal prosecutors he wanted to change his plea to be accountable and spare his family further embarrassment.

US porn actress Stormy Daniels
US porn actress Stormy Daniels (centre) at the National Press Club (ASACP)

Federal prosecutors accused Avenatti of cheating clients out of millions by negotiating and collecting settlement payments on their behalf and funnelling the money to accounts that he controlled.

He was charged in a 36-count indictment in 2019 of crimes including wire and tax fraud.

A sentencing hearing was tentatively scheduled for September 19, but, if the government decides to try him on any of the remaining counts, that date will likely be vacated so he can be sentenced on all counts after trial.

The government said it expects to be able to inform the court of its plans on Monday.

The government estimated that the appropriate amount of restitution to victims affected in the schemes related to the wire fraud counts is nine million dollars.

Avenatti said he believes it is “drastically less” than that. The judge said that would be an issue he would consider for sentencing.

Avenatti is serving five years in prison in a federal facility in California for convictions in two cases in New York.

He was convicted of stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in court and cable news programmes during her legal battles with then-president Donald Trump.

Avenatti was previously convicted of trying to extort Nike if the shoemaker did not pay him up to 25 million dollars.

