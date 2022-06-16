NHS takes action to tackle overprescribing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS takes action to tackle overprescribing

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 10.02pm
NHS takes action to tackle overprescribing (PA)
NHS takes action to tackle overprescribing (PA)

England’s top doctor has refuted the concept of a “pill for every ill” as the NHS in England pledged to take action to reduce unnecessary prescriptions.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, raised concerns that the Covid-19 pandemic could have exacerbated the problem.

He said that it was “more important than ever” for the NHS to take action to reduce overprescribing.

Sir Stephen said that expert pharmacy teams are being deployed across England to reduce the number of medicines patients are taking unnecessarily.

“As a medic, the approach of ‘a pill for every ill’ should never be a starting point for treating patients,” he said.

“With figures suggesting around 10% of prescription items are not needed, and the pandemic undoubtedly having an impact as people have spent long periods of time at home, reducing unnecessary prescriptions which can increase the risk of harm and cause unwanted side effects is more important than ever.

“That is why the NHS is taking action to slash unnecessary prescriptions, rolling out expert pharmacy teams across the country who can give advice to patients so that the NHS can make best use of resources while maximising other treatment options too.

“Importantly, cutting unnecessary prescriptions could also save millions of pounds which could be reinvested into NHS care.

It comes after a Government-commissioned review into the overprescribing of medicines – where people are given medicines they do not need or want, or which may do them harm – concluded that while the NHS has helped stem the growth of overprescribing in England, the problem remains at “unacceptable levels”.

Coronavirus – Tue Oct 19, 2021
NHS England national medical director Sir Stephen Powis (Toby Melville/PA)

The review, led by chief pharmaceutical officer for England Dr Keith Ridge and published in September last year, estimates that 10% of the total number of prescription items issued by GP surgeries “need not have been issued”.

With 1.1 billion prescription items dispensed in the community in England in 2020/21, this suggests that as many as 110 million could have been “overprescribed”.

The elderly, those with disabilities and people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are “disproportionately affected”, the review found.

Around 15% of people in England are taking five or more medicines a day, with 7% on eight or more.

The review authors warned that overprescribing can affect people taking lots of drugs when different medicines interact negatively with each other.

Indeed some 6.5% of hospital admissions are caused by the adverse effects of medicines, rising to 20% of hospital admissions among people over the age of 65.

The authors also said that repeat prescriptions make up around three-quarters of all prescription items and can be left without review for long periods, increasing the risk of overprescribing.

Meanwhile the NHS in England announced hundreds more international medics and refugees have joined the health service through a new medical support worker role.

Doctors from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar are among those employed in the NHS with this job title, which means they can work in the health service while getting their qualifications to practise medicine in Britain.

The recently introduced role sees those with medical training from overseas who come to live and work in England being fast-tracked into the health service and supported to become registered NHS doctors, while working under supervision.

Some 470 people were employed last year as medical support workers.

