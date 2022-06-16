New women’s health ambassador for England appointed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Professor Dame Lesley Regan has been appointed the first women’s health ambassador for England.

The expert, who is past president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), will oversee implementation of the Government’s forthcoming health strategy for women.

She will continue in her role as professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Imperial College London as well as in clinical practice.

Her contract as ambassador is for an initial period of 18 months and she will be paid £350 a day for an approximate time commitment of two to three days per month.

She said: “Having spent my career working with and caring for women, it is a great honour to be appointed as women’s health ambassador for the first Government-led women’s health strategy in England.

“This is an important opportunity to get it right for women and girls, and make a real difference to 51% of our population by addressing the inequalities that exist across society.

“I look forward to working with women, girls, health services, charities, policymakers, the Government and other key partners to implement this strategy.”

The strategy aims to improve women’s care, including ensuring they can talk openly about their health and access help, including in areas such as menopause support in the workplace.

The work will also look at reducing gender inequality across NHS services and improving the understanding of health conditions specific to women.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The healthcare system needs to work for everyone, and I am committed to tacking inequalities which exist within it, particularly for women.

“Closing the gender health gap is critical for a fair health and care system in the future.

“I look forward to working closely with Dame Lesley on our shared mission to ensure all women feel listened to by the health and care system and are able to access the support and services they need.”